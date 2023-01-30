Drake spends time with son Adonis on mum’s 75th birthday

Drake’s adorable bond with his 5-year-old son Adonis left fans swooning as the father-son duo spent some gleeful time together at the rapper’s mum’s 75th birthday bash on Sunday.
The 36-year-old rapper offered fans a glimpse into his joyous weekend with a series of photos with his son and mother Sandi Graham.
Dressed up in a grey suit and white shirt, the little munchkin had a gleeful time with Drake who also rocked a similar outfit. The Grammy-winning performer complimented his look with various sparkling articles of jewellery.
In one of the photos, the power-duo appeared to pose for a cheeky click in a photo booth.
Moreover, the Find Your Love singer also paid a touching tribute to his mum on the occasion of her birthday.
“Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love,” he wrote.
Prince William and Prince Harry need to sit together to sort out their issues, says celebrity
Prince Harry talks about hunting his first animal alongside his nanny
Prince Harry talks enjoying ski trips with father King Charles
Prince William always felt King Charles favoured Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not received an audience response as per expectations
Jennifer Lopez puts a condition to her ex Marc Anthony, with whom she also shares her two children