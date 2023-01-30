Eddie Murphy talks ‘Puss in Boots’ vs ‘Donkey’ reprisal in ‘Shrek’: ‘I’d do it in 2 seconds’

Eddie Murphy recently broke down his desire to voice Donkey in the future, ‘in two seconds’.

Muphy made these admissions during the course of his interview with Etalk.

He began by saying, “I'd absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.”



This revelation has come just a month after the new Puss in Boots: The Last Wish movie voiced by Antonio Banderas released.

For those unversed, it also currently stands nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film.

In the midst of his interview with the outlet, Murphy also offered his own two cents into the equation and added, “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, 'They should have done a Donkey movie.”

“Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.' I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain't funny as the Donkey.”