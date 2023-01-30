Pamela Anderson believes 25 Lbs. weight gain ‘came to protect me’

Pamela Anderson recently shed some light on what she believes caused her 25 Lbs. weight gain while writing her memoir.

Anderson made these admissions while speaking at length on The Howard Stern Show.

She started everything off by saying, “It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story.”

“It was almost like I was hanging on to something, it was a protective… my puffy suit of armor.”

“It wasn’t like I was eating any different, I’m vegan, I eat nuts and berries, you know, I don’t eat a lot. But my body was changing.”

While she eventually managed to drop the weight in question, she did wind up wondering if the physical changes was due to “just getting old” and when her mom questioned her about the ‘famous figure’ she’s known for, “I just felt like, “What figure?” You know, I was just kind of joking.”

During that time, “I was a mess at that time, so I kind of liked that I peeled back everything: No makeup, nothing like that, and I thought, ‘You know what? If you like me like this — if you like me at my worst, maybe you like me’.”