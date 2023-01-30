Prince Harry talks about 'elaborate dreams' about Princess Diana death

Prince Harry did not accept the death of his mother, Princess Diana, he says.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he believed that his deceased mum will come after long years of hiding and will take him with her.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “It had been four years, after all. Surely she’d established herself by now, forged a new life, a new identity. Maybe, at long last, she’s going to emerge today, hold a press conference—shock the world. After answering the shouted questions from the astonished reporters, she’d lean into the microphone: William! Harry! If you can hear me, come to me!”

He continues: “At night I had the most elaborate dreams. They were essentially the same, though the scenarios and costumes were slightly different. Sometimes she’d orchestrate a triumphant return; other times I’d simply bump into her somewhere. A street corner. A shop. She was always wearing a disguise—a big blond wig. Or big black sunglasses. And yet I’d always recognize her. I’d step forward, whisper: Mummy? Is it you?”