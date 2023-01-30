Prince William, Prince Harry need 'head banging' to solve conflict

Prince Harry and Prince William need some time alone together to solve their rift, says celebrity.
EX-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp admits that it upsets him to see the royal brothers struggling.
“I’ve met Harry and William a few times. It’s sad what’s going on," he says.
“I want to bang their heads together and sort it out but William’s done nothing wrong has he? He’s just got on with it.
“I’ve always loved Harry but I don’t like what’s going on.
“America and Meghan have changed him," he concludes.
This comes as Prince Harry publishes his own book discussing differences between his elder brother and the future King.
