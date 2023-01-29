Rob Gronkowski reveals Tom Brady's reaction to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Rob Gronkowski recently discussed his recommendation for Tom Brady to date Sally Field in an interview and revealed that Tom was unaware of his recommendation, according to Fox News.



Rob shared that he was just messing with Tom and having fun with him but his reaction to Rob's suggestion was hilarious because he had no idea that Rob would say something like this.

Rob said, "He had no clue that I was going to come at him like that when I was on his podcast. Obviously, I was just messing around, poking some fun at him."

Tom's former teammate Rob earlier shared that Sally could be a potential match for his friend following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Rob said, "Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar worthy-performance or what?"

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno starred together in 80 For Brady.