Beverley Mitchells has the most respect for the military

Beverley Mitchells discussed the military and said she had the greatest respect for those who serve in it. Beverley also discussed her involvement in the Fox News television programme Special Forces, which features celebrities receiving rigorous training from military personnel.



Beverley shared that she has always been impressed by the resilience of people in the military and that she respects them. She further added that participating in the show humbled her.

Beverley said, "I have the most respect for them, and even when they were hard on us …. everything they say is calculated. There is a reason. If they're calling us out or even if they call us names or whatnot, there's a reason."

She further added, "They're trying to bring us to a space in which we have to truly evaluate ourselves. It's literally like having a crash course in therapy, but it's, like, accelerated. It's very fast."

Special Forces airs Wednesday nights on FOX.