Tommy Fury's refusal to answer question on baby's birth gives a Big Hint that he's become a 'Dad'

Tommy Fury dropped a major hint that he's become a dad as he deliberately dodged a question on that.

On Saturday, January 27, Tommy Fury attended a press conference at Wembley Stadium.

As per Daily Mail, the 23-year-old boxer was asked whether his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague has given birth.

He replied, "I will be making no comment on that."



This comes after Molly-Mae's long and unusual social media absence which led fans to wait for the public announcement that the popular former Love Island stars have welcomed their first child.



