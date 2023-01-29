Britney Spears says she's 'living her best life' after deleting Instagram account

Britney Spears addressed heavy speculations of her health scare as the singer on Saturday took to Twitter to clarify that she's “alive and well”.
The 41-year-old princess of pop recently sparked concern among millions of her fans after she deleted her Instagram account.
However, the Louisiana native dropped a 14-second video of herself over the weekend and wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!!”
“This is me at a gym living my best life,” she added.
Moreover, the Toxic singer dished on the reason why she bade farewell to Instagram in a series of tweets following the video.
She wrote: “I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.”
A former soldier claimed that Prince Harry once set off alarm at St James’s Palace
Michael B. Jordan broke up with Lori Harvey after a year of dating
Jerry Blavat died at the age of 82
Former Olympic hurdler and Wales wing Nigel Walker has taken over as caretaker CEO, warning of an "existential crisis"...
HBO nodded for the second season of 'The Last of Us'
Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ is a British detective thriller television series developed by Joe Cornish based on...