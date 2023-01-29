Megan Fox ditches signature dark locks for new blonde hair: See Photo

Megan Fox ditched her dark hair for blonde locks in new hairdo.

The actress, 36, unveiled a much shorter hairstyle on her Instagram Story Saturday January 28, 2023, showcasing that she has done away with her long black locks in favour of something new.

Seemingly snapped in her dressing room trailer, Fox gave a sultry look at the camera as she debuted her shoulder-length, ombré locks. She also rocks bangs, which covered her forehead until right above her eyes.

Fox has kept her hair relatively long for the majority of her career. She recently cut her locks last summer, but kept the length long. In an Instagram post, her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, described the look as "short-ER and bouncy,” via People Magazine.

Prior to this, Fox chopped her hair off in 2014 as she starred in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. She rocked a shoulder-length hairdo with darker shades during promotions for the movie.

The Transformers’ actress previously mentioned that she gets affected by public perception of her, in an interview with Glamour in April 2022.

"When so many people around the world are thinking about you or have negative thoughts or intentions toward you, that energy permeates and penetrates me," she told the publication. "I don't have boundaries and walls for that. I'm still human. I am still fragile in that way, I can feel."

She added that she wants to be remembered for what she's done more than anything else.

"I'd like to be remembered as somebody who was brave, who was unafraid to explore and become myself, regardless of anyone else's commentary," Fox said.