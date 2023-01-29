Brendan Fraser on early stages of his career, ‘I don’t look the way I did in those days’

File footage

Brendan Fraser has admitted that he’s not interested in “looking the way he did” in the early stages of his career.

Fraser, 54, who has received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his comeback role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, recalled the early days of his career during a new interview.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Fraser said, “It made sense that I had to look like that if all they were giving me to put on was a butt flap.”

Fraser, who was known as the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob, played the iconic Rick O’Connell in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), and in 1997 family film George of the Jungle.

He added, “I mean, I’m older now; I don’t look the way I did in those days, and I don’t necessarily want to.”

The Bedazzled star continued, “But I’ve made peace with who I am now. And I’m glad that the work I can do is based in an emotional reality that’s not my own life, but is one that I can strongly identify with.”

In The Whale, Fraser was required to wear prosthetics weighing 21 stone, which received some criticism from viewers of the film following its release in the US.