Anurag Kashyap regrets refusing to do a film with Sushant Singh Rajput: Details inside

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in 2020

Anurag Kashyap recalls how he refused to do a film with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, says he feels very guilty.

Kashyap revealed that he refused speaking about a project with him and he did that because he had his own reasons. While talking about Sushant, he also shared his differences with actor Abhay Deol.

Anurag said: “It’s taken me a year-and-a-half of sickness to realise a lot of things. I was so reactive; I would say things. I would say things out of anger, out of reaction, to things I felt perturbed by. It took me time to realise that I’m shouting, I’m shouting in a room full of people shouting. Nobody’s listening to each other, not just to me. That’s what social media has become. And I stepped back. I said, ‘Why am I reacting to this? What is bothering me?”

“A lot has changed, but I know I have no filter. But it’s also made me realize I don’t need to say everything. For example, that whole spat between me and Abhay. Somebody was doing an article about why a very good actor like Abhay is no longer in the movies and I spoke about my experiences, something that happened 13 years ago. I didn’t need to say it publicly."

"And the day the unfortunate incident happened of SSR, I felt so bad. Three weeks prior to that somebody was trying to reach out because he wanted to talk, and I was like, ‘No, he ghosted me, I don’t want to talk’. You get pangs of guilt. So, I tried to reach out to Abhay and I apologized to him, because somebody had told me that he was upset about me speaking publicly about him, the Barfi director remarked.”

Kashyap also shared the screenshots of his char with Rajput’s manager and wrote: “I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away, chat with his manager on 22 May … haven’t don’t it so far but feel the need now .. Yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons.”

