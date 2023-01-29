‘The Last of Us’ fans get an adorable surprise from Google

‘The Last of Us’ fans gets an adorable surprise from Google

The Last of Us fans will be treated to a cute surprise if they search the name of the show on Google.

The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from developer Naughty Dog, with the nine-episode season 1 focusing on the initial entry in the franchise. It's also been renewed for a second season, per CNET.

If you do a quick Google search for The Last of Us, a mushroom appears at the bottom of your screen. Fans of the series quickly click on the fungi and learned that it puts you dead centre (some pun intended) in a fight of your own.

It begins with small cute little sprouts of mushrooms coming up from the bottom of your window.

Although that’s not all, if you keep clicking on it, the fungi will keep on growing.

With each click of the mushroom, your screen gets taken over by a replicating virus ready to invade your brain — or at least your computer screen.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the video game-based HBO show takes apocalyptic fiction to new heights by depicting an infection caused by the fungus referred to as cordyceps, which brings down civilization in staggering fashion.

The show’s Cordyceps infection leads the fungi to take over human bodies and control them, creating an army of infected subjects as it spreads from person to person. Of course, the idea of losing control of one's body is always terrifying, but it grows more frightening in the show thanks to the appearance and behavior of the infected, which eventually progress into clickers.