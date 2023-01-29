Prince Harry wants King Charles reconciliation for ‘ulterior motives’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned against harboring any ‘ulterior motives’ when demanding a reconciliation with King Charles.



This warning has been issued by psychologist and author Dr. Michael Acton

The writer broke it all down to Showbiz Cheat Sheet and admitted, “The family will never be the same again after he’s thrown them under the bus.”



“And in order to reconcile, he has to go in with an absolute genuine wish to forgive and accept responsibility for his part and forgive himself and accept what their responsibility was in their part.”

“If Prince Harry wasn’t going to the family with this insight, he should stay away because it would be incredibly dangerous for him to enter into a relationship with the family again under false pretenses or any ulterior motive other than to be genuine, real, loving, and kind.”