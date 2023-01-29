Rajinikanth issues public notice for misuse and exploitation of his images, voice and personality

Rajinikanth's next film 'Jailer' also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a vital role

Actor Rajinikanth takes legal action against the exploitation of his personality, images and voice, issues public notice.

He issued the statement through his lawyer S. Elambharati. The notice read: “His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being has earned him the title ‘Superstar’ called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal would entail a great loss to our client.”

The notice further stated that only the actor has control over the utilization of his name, voice, personality and images.

The Shivaji actor is known be a legend in the entire film industry and have a separate level fan base. He last featured in film Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

At present, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his next project named Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Vijayakan.

Jailer is produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It will most likely release by the end of this year, reports IndiaToday.