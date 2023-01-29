Kanye West ex-wife takes aims at his new bride with Drake's song?

Fans believe Kim Kardashian's Instagram story featuring Drake and 21 Savage's track More M's is a dig at Kanye West new partner Bianca Censori.



According to Marca, the reality star shared the Canadian rapper More M's clip on her Insta story with lyrics splashing on screen led to one eagle-eyed fan who spotted the line, "Put her Skims on, now she acting like she Kim."

It set off wild speculations of whether the SKIMS founder hides jealousy for Yeezy employer.

A fan wrote, "Too bad Bianca doesn't wear skims.

Another commented, "She says Bianca be acting like her."

The third person opined, "You and these conspiracies, Kim has been promoting skims a lot recently, and this could also be a shade to Bianca."

While one was a dismissal, "Kim divorced Ye, but people perpetually try to paint her as jealous. It's tired."

Previously, The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star reportedly despised Censori, with one insider disclosing that "she's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls."