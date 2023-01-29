Penn Badgley starrer ‘You’ season 4 new pictures leave fans excited

File footage

Netflix unveiled new images from the much-anticipated thriller series You season four and left fans excited.



The latest pictures from the fan-favorite show, starring Penn Badgley, offered fans a look into the lead character, Joe Goldberg’s new life in London.

The three new pictures see Joe hanging out with Adam (Lukas Gage), being intimate with Kate(Charlotte Ritchie), and going hunting with Roald(Ben Wiggins).

The final image shows Joe opening a car trunk while sporting a pair of grimy yellow gloves that make it appear as though he's about to move a body.

You season four, which is set to premiere on Netflix on February 9, revolve around Badgley’s latest take on adapting a very prim and proper lifestyle in London after leaving behind a horrorful past.

The latest feature will follow Joe’s transformation from Will Bettelheim to his new alias Professor Jonathan Moore.

You season four cast include Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

You season four part 1 is set to premiere on Feb. 9, 2023, before wrapping up its thrilling murder mystery with part 2 a month later on March 9, 2023.