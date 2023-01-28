Miranda Lambert celebrates fourth wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert posted photographs of her husband Brendan McLoughlin without a shirt on Instagram on their fourth wedding anniversary, according to Fox News.



Miranda shared a series of pictures on Instagram on her fourth wedding anniversary. In the first picture, Brendan is kissing Lambert's cheek and the two are smiling while standing next to each other in the second picture. In the last two pictures, Brendan is seen shirtless.

Miranda wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)."

Lambert had earlier said about her private wedding ceremony, "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce . . . I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."



Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in 2019 in a private ceremony.