Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence after Meghan backlash, predicts Charles could be last King of Britain

Outspoken TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence after receiving huge backlash over his (now-deleted) column about Meghan Markle, saying King Charles III's Coronation will make history as England's final ever one due to Prince Harry and Andrew's controversies.

The former Top Gear host sees end of the monarchy as he predicts “there won’t be another Coronation,” claiming that royal family is "broken" due to Prince Harry’s revelations and Prince Andrew's scandals.

In his latest column for The Sun, Jeremy appeared explaining that that the Duke of York's scandalous friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry’s explosive insight into the royal family with his memoir, Spare, could spell the downfall of the Firm.



He added: “People are saying that thanks to Prince Andrew and Harry’s book, the whole royal thing is broken, that you could take it down to Jay Blades’ Repair Shop barn but the experts would be forced to conclude that all of the king’s horseman and all of the king’s men couldn’t possibly put it back together again. I see their point. The monarchy is built on a foundation of mysticism. It derives its magic powers from forces we don’t understand."

“It’s an institution built on fairy dust. And that is lost somewhat when they’re all falling in dog bowls and, like Prince Andrew, giving money to girls they’ve never met.”

He concluded by predicting that if a president was indeed chosen after Charles’ reign comes to an end, the public would "look at William and Kate and think: ‘You know what, I’d rather have them’."

The 62-year-old has also cleared that he's not against the monarchy, insisting that he would prefer to have the monarchy continue in Great Britain, rather than having an elected president like the US’ Joe Biden or France’s Emmanuel Macron.



According to Jeremy, the event needs to be “bigger and better” than previous Royal pageantry, if it is indeed set to be the last, saying: "For many years, there have been questions about the Royal Family. People have said it costs too much and that it’s stupid to have a hereditary head of state. And now, of course, those questions are getting louder."

King Charles III has reportedly decided to cut all ties with his brother Prince Andrew as he reportedly told him “there is no longer any place for him at Buckingham Palace”. The monarch is reportedly also considering to strip meghan and harry of their titles to streamline the monarch.