Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could turn their guns on Edward and Sophie Wessex

Prince Edward and Sophie - who are reportedly hot favorite to replace Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in King Charles III's slimmed-down monarchy - could be the new target of the Sussexes.

King's youngest brother Edward and his wife Sophie - The Earl and Countess of Wessex - have fast become two of the most popular members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are persistently attacking the royal family, particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton, could turn their guns to Edward and Sophie, who are attracting massive public nods by efficiently executing the assigned jobs.

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, are replacing the California-based couple in the King's slimmed-down monarchy, and will take the role on with "great ease".

According to Charles Rae: "One thing that is a pity is that if the fallout had not happened, then Harry and Meghan would have been cornerstones in the new slimmed-down monarchy," adding that "their positions have been filled with great ease by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex".

The expert has also claimed that the new monarch - who has a much shorter time than his mother Queen Elizabeth II to adapt and develop to his new role - may try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on."

Prince Edward and Sophie, who are proud parents of 19-year-old daughter Louise and known for their thoughtful nature and natural ability to connect with the public, could be given big responsibilities in near future by King Charles III.