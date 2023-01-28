Madonna's biopic was shelved by studio execs because of her weird IG posts

Madonna’s self-directed biopic, which was set to star Julia Garner, has been scrapped after studio execs were weirded out by her weird social media posts.

An insider told The Sun that the Hollywood bosses thought the Queen of Pop was busy writing her biopic but her Instagram handle told them a different story.

Previously, it was reported that Madonna intends to make a movie about her life “one day” but for now, her sole focus is the newly announced The Celebration Tour.

However, now an insider said that the singer’s controversial and bizarre posts on social media left Universal bosses “scratching their heads.”

The source said that Madonna’s insistence on retaining “near-total” control of the film proved a bridge too far and doomed it.

"Madonna did herself no favors by acting weird on social media during this entire process,” the insider told the publication.

“She signed a contract to make this film and that should have been the signal to her to stop the circus antics, stop chasing likes, and just buckle down and get this movie into shape.

“Her funny Instagram posts are always catnip for her die-hard fans but they didn't play well at Universal,” the report added.

“The studio bosses were watching what Madonna posted over these months where she was supposed to be writing and were left scratching their heads.”