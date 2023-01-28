Channing Tatum says he'd tell daughter about his job as stripper when she's old enough

Channing Tatum said he will tell his daughter, Everly Elizabeth, that he worked as a stripper before becoming an actor when she's old enough.

The Lost City star discussed his upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance, telling Entertainment Tonight that his little girl does not know about the real-life inspiration for the hit franchise.

"When she's old enough to watch them, we'll have that conversation," he said. "There's no version of me not having the conversation of 'Dad didn't just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper.’”

“So I'm not gonna lie to her," Tatum added.

The Dog star, who is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, began his career as a stripper before becoming a model and eventually landing his first gig as an actor.

Tatum once revealed he was nervous to become a single father after his divorce from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan but it did not take much time for him to get onboard.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," Tatum said in a 2021 interview. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

"But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise,” he added.