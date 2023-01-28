Jennifer Lopez recalls ‘scary’ stunt shooting ‘Shotgun Wedding’ that went awfully wrong

Jennifer Lopez shared a dangerous stunt that brought her face-to-face with a near-death experience.
In a BuzzFeed Celeb video where the cast of Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding, plays ‘Who’s Who?’ the singer and actress recounted the time she "almost went over" a cliff while filming the action rom-com, via People Magazine.
When asked, "Who's most likely to nail a stunt on the first take?" Lopez, 53, responded, "Me and Josh [Duhamel] got pretty good at it."
"I don't know if I've nailed anything on the first take," Duhamel, 50, quipped.
"Really? I feel like we got pretty good," Lopez assured her costar. "Especially when we were handcuffed together and we had to do all that crazy stuff."
Lopez then admitted that experience she had, "Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff. That was that wasn't fun."
Her co-stars began to inquire if that was true. Lopez then said it was.
"So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I'm looking at Josh. I'm like, 'Josh, Don't let me go, please!' " she explained, reaching her hand out to rehash the event.
"He's like, 'I got you! You go, we go!' " she concluded. "Scary as f---."
Co-produced by Lopez, Shotgun Wedding is a romantic comedy that follows Lopez and Duhamel portraying a bride and groom bringing their families together for a destination wedding.
