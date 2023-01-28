Kim Kardashian clicks photo with former prisoners as she advocates prison reforms

Kim Kardashian shared a picture with a group of former prison inmates as she continued her justice reform work this week.
The Kardashians star, 42, who is an aspiring lawyer, posed a peace sign as she captured a photo with the men - who had all been given life sentences, but have since turned their lives around by helping their communities.
Kardashian, who has been advocating prison reform advocate, added a lengthy caption that reads, “They all were given life sentences in prison… and served decades inside before being paroled by the parole board or commuted by the Governor.”
The SKIMS founder then introduced the group as she wrote, “Meet Jacob, J’Mel, Dominique, Phil, Earlonne, Abraham, Serafin, and David.”
Kardashian added, “Scott Budnick organized a trip to Pelican Bay prison which has been known as one of the most dangerous prison in California.”
“But these days the men at Pelican Bay are getting college degrees, making incredible art, training rescued dogs, becoming computer programmers and are doing self help and programming with victims of crime,” the reality TV star concluded.
Earlier this month, Kardashian shared glimpses of her visit to solitary confinement at the Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent.
She spent a day within the supermax prison in order to meet with prisoners in solitary, to discuss how their sentences have been affecting their “mental stability.”
