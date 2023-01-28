Selena Gomez replies to trolls mocking shaky hands ‘because’ of ‘medication for lupus’

Selena Gomez responded to an internet troll with some kindness.
The singer replied to a comment left on her TikTok by a troll mocking her for having unsteady hands as she removed her makeup and did a simple no makeup look, via HollywoodLife.
“I shake because of my medication for lupus,” Gomez, 30, wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. “Also, read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”
The Only Murders in the Building star had posted a TikTok on January 9, 2023, in which she can be seen removing makeup and then applying skincare products while making silly faces at the camera.
She captioned the video, “PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I'm done pretending I know what I'm talking about.”
The 30-year-old has been vocal about her experience with lupus—an autoimmune disease—since she was diagnosed in 2014. As of result of the illness, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, via E! News.
In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Gomez further detailed her struggle with lupus, which flared up again in 2020.
“I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” a crying Selena says in the documentary about the joint pain she is feeling. “In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything.”
