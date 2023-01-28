 
January 28, 2023
Rihanna unveils sporty Savage X Fenty collection ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna dropped fresh new looks ahead of her Super Bowl Halftime performance

By Web Desk
January 28, 2023

Rihanna is all set to take the Super Bowl Halftime stage as the chart-topper singer has unveiled her glam fashion looks for the upcoming gig.

The Oscar nominated singer, 34, shared a sneak peek of her new Savage X Fenty Game Day collection on Friday and fans are already drooling over new looks.

Rihanna posted a 12-second "pre-game" teaser of her getting ready for the Halftime Show – donning her latest Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection.

The clip features shots of the Lift Me Up singer from different angles in the same Savage X Fenty outfits, including a black and white football jersey with a large X emblazoned across the front.

Rihanna teased the release in preparation for her upcoming Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023.

The nine-time Grammy winner shared a short video with caption, “'pre gaming in @savagexfenty.”

Rihanna announced her Super Bowl performance in September with a simple photo of her hand holding a football on Instagram, captioned with no words — just a single period.