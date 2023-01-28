Sales of Prince Harry's book likely to go up after French model praises 'Spare'

French model Carla Burni on Friday showered praises on Prince Harry after she finished reading his book "Spare".
Taking to Instagram, the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy wrote, "I loved Prince of Sussex's book, I read it in one go and with great emotion and interest.
It is rare for someone imprisoned in such a position to be so sincere, so clear, so true.
It is rare for someone whose existence is so radically predestined to fight for a life, his one life, like any of us, like you and me.
It's brave, it's daring, it's new, but Prince Harry is indeed his mother's son.
We only have one life and we have to live it as much as possible according to our instinct, according to our happiness."
Sales for Prince Harry's book are expected to go further up after Carla Bruni's comments.
Prince Andrew does not want to step back from his role in royal duties
Prince Harry wouls make a comeback to UK for a friend's wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming less favourite in the US
Princess Diana was not fond of Prince Harry and Prince William's caretaker
Prince Harry talks about the pressure of media from his childhood
George Clooney reveals he had Bell's Palsy on 20th-anniversary episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'