Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to use 'scriptures' as King is 'head of church'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told to not let money come in the way of family

Consultant Kristi S. Hamrick notes: "Prince Harry and the harridan aka Meghan Markle, should apologize to the world, the British people, and perhaps some of their own family members for making a family squabble a moneymaker and dragging us through their millionaires’ woes.

"What would they possibly do for money if they got into a room with those in their lives – without a TV camera – and worked it out?

"Since Harry’s dad is head of the Church of England now, perhaps a little scripture could be useful."

This comes after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have dropped their bombshell Netflix docuseries.