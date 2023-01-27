Royal family begins countdown to King Charles coronation

Britain’s royal family has begun countdown to King Charles coronation, taking place on May 6, 2023.



The Buckingham Palace took to official Twitter and Instagram handles, and reshared details of the coronation.

The palace began countdown with 100 days to go.

It said, “100 days to go until the Coronation!.”

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023.”

As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

The King and Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

They are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023.