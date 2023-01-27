‘Teen Wolf’ star Arden Cho talks ‘no regrets’ after opting out of new movie

Teen Wolf star Arden Cho’s decision not to reprise her role in the MTV series revival has sparked conversations of regrets.

Talks of Cho’s decision arose once a fan pointed out how “its probably a bit of a rough time for her” and “deserves so much better.”

Cho gushed over her fan’s love and support immediately thereafter and added, “Don’t worry babies.”

“Thanks for your support. Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Love you all, no regrets!”

For those unversed, this has come shortly after news broke that Cho has bowed out of a new sequel film cameo.