Samantha Markle reveals reason for not being invited to Harry- Meghan's royal wedding

Samantha Markle has claimed that Meghan Markle was afraid that the truth would come out that is why she did not invite the family at her and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018.

According to Meghan's half-sister, the former Suits star lied when she said she worked at the U.S Embassy in Argentina before her marriage to Prince Harry but actually was there on a "study program."



Samantha shared some new details about her relationship with Meghan on Wednesday's episode of Tucker Carlson Today.

Revealing the reason for not being invited to Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding, Samantha said that her half-sister was afraid that "the stories would come out" after "there were a lot of porky pies (lies), probably told to the royals and even to Harry when they met her."

She added: "Oh my God, you didn't get grants and scholarships?" Samantha suggested the royals would have asked had they been exposed to Meghan's wider family at the wedding. "'You never worked for the embassy? What do you mean you only did a five-week study program?"



"A five-week study program doesn't equate with working at the embassy, which she told Rachael Ray and Craig Ferguson on live television. So all of these lies started coming out," according to Samantha.