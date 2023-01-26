Fawad should've been arrested earlier: Elahi

Ex-Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses an event in Lahore on January 26, 2023. — YouTube screengrab

Ex-Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi — without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry — said had the former federal minister been arrested earlier, it would have been more “favourable”.

"Imran Khan’s close aides struck at the roots of the PTI. One out of four or five people, who are close to Khan, has been arrested. Things would be better if he was arrested earlier," the Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader — who is also considered as one of Khan's close aides — said Thursday during his address at an event in Lahore.

Fawad, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after he publicly "threatened" the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

He was then taken to Islamabad, where the capital's police were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in the sedition case. His arrest drew strong criticism within the federal government's ranks — which, although, has denied involvement.

Expressing concerns over the recent actions taken by the Punjab caretaker chief minister, the former CM said that he tried his best to convince the PTI not to dissolve the assemblies but Khan did not listen to him.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Elahi claimed that he did five years of work in just a short span of five-and-half-months.

“I asked them [PTI] to let me do the work. Now the [Punjab] assembly has been dissolved. See what is happening,” he added. The PML-N’s politics would have been buried if they worked for one more year, he also claimed.

Terming Khan the most popular leader of Pakistan, Elahi said that he was given the slot of chief minister by the "grace of Allah and due to the trust of the PTI’s chief".

The former chief minister recalled that he had warned Khan that "they [ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)] would victimise them [PTI and PML-Q] if the assemblies were dissolved".

Speaking on the occasion, he also slammed caretaker CM Mohsin Raza Naqvi for allegedly victimising the political opponents. “Will you not return home?” he asked.

“Do good deeds so that people remember you,” the PML-Q leader suggested to the interim provincial chief executive.