Michael Bublé confesses his son’s cancer diagnosis has ‘changed’ him in a ‘big way’

Michael Bublé has recently shared how his eldest son’s cancer diagnosis “changed” him in a big way and lost his “alter ego”.



In a new interview with Red magazine, the Canadian singer discussed about his nine-year-old son Noah’s diagnosis and how it impacted his life at the time.

“That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,” said the crooner.

According to the publication, the singer’s son was reportedly diagnosed with cancer at the age of three in November 2016. However, after treatment, he was all-clear the following year.

Reflecting on the difficult days, Michael noted, “For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I’d become my alter ego.”

The singer continued, “I’d become the superhero I always wanted to be.”

“Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego,” he added.

Talking about his relationship with wife during difficult time, Michael mentioned, “More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfilment is important.”

“I'm not saying we’re perfect – nobody is – but we both have that understanding,” he commented.

Michael explained, “I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me.”

“We don't care what we do – being together is the goal,” he concluded.