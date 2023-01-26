Austin Butler still uses IMDb biography penned by ‘proud parents’

Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winner, Austin Butler still cherishes a sweet gesture from his parents.

The actor, 31, still uses the charmingly-outdated bio on IMDB that his parents had written for him.

The bio shared a number of details about their son’s first roles in the early 2000s, which comes after Butler opened up about how he would break down in tears every night following his mother's death in 2014 from cancer, via Daily Mail.

The three-paragraph bio details his early acting roles, regardless of it being minor or major. They even mentioned that Butler has always “enjoyed movies of all types” and he was first approached by a representative with links when he was just 13.

According to his parents, Butler's “first named (albeit uncredited) character was ‘Toby’ in the Hannah Montana episode 'Oops, I Meddled Again' in 2006 (girl broke up with him).”

Then his "first speaking role was in Zoey 101 (2005), as 'Dannifer' or 'Wrong Danny' (a few lines, and a girl poured soda down his shirt)." They joked that while " he got a "meatier role on Hannah Montana in 2007" it was "still a small part, but very fun."

They added, “a few more lines, and he got to fling popcorn on Miley Cyrus.”

In an interview with Vogue, Butler revealed that his parents “divorced amicably” when he was seven and that he and his older sister, Ashley, "moved fluidly" between their respective houses throughout their childhood.

The actor spoke fondly about his childhood and remembered his mother, who died in 2014 from cancer, while hosting Saturday Night Live in December.

"Some of my favourite memories from growing up are watching SNL with her, and we'd watch every week," Butler shared during the show's opening monologue. "And even though I had this crippling shyness, when I was with her, I'd just do anything to make my mom laugh."

At the end, he added, “My mom is no longer with us, but I've been thinking about her a lot this week, just imagining how proud she'd be of her son, who used to not be able to order food for myself at a restaurant, is now standing on this stage.”