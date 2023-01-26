Britney Spears: Cops confirm singer ‘not in danger’ after fans urge wellness check

Britney Spears is not in any danger.

Concerned fans had asked the police to do a wellness check on the singer 41, after she deleted her Instagram account suddenly.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Toxic singer is not in harm’s way.

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” a police spokesperson said.

The officer did not disclose just how many calls they received and said they would not reveal whether they made direct contact with Spears, 41, or how they knew she was fine.

The police spokesperson explained their reason for providing minimal details was due to the fact that any more transparency was a “public trust issue.”

“It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county,” the officer said. “It’s a public trust issue. We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime.”

“We don’t really talk about any kind of mental health issues or anything like that,” he added before reiterating, “I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

This is not the first time Spears deleted her account. This time around prior to Spears’ most recent Instagram shutdown, the Hold Me Closer singer alluded to marital strife with Sam Asghari.

She posted a photo of a car and a lengthy caption, in which she spoke about a variety of things, but most notably wrote, “sucks to be me” and “Giving someone I love my everything only gives me the dagger in my heart !!!”