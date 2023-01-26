Jennifer Garner sees ‘long-term future’ with beau John Miller

Jennifer Garner may not have plans to tie the knot soon but she is going steady with beau John Miller.

A sources revealed to Us Weekly that actress, 50, adored Miller and potentially sees a future with him.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” the source shared.

“She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”

According to the outlet, the couple has been dating for around six months. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” an insider revealed to the outlet at the time.

Garner, 50, was previously married to Ben Affleck, from whom she split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes, who finalized their divorce three years later, share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Meanwhile, Miller, 45, for his part, is dad of two kids with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell.

Garner and Miller first started dating in 2018, taking a break in summer 2020 before getting back together nine months later. Part of their breakup was because Garner didn’t want to get married. “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2020. “They parted on very amicable terms.” The two reconciled in spring 2021.

The outlet reported in April 2022 that their children met each other, and they started blending families a bit during Garner’s 50th birthday celebration.