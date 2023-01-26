Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul receive swanky gifts from Salman Khan, Kohli, Jackie Shroff and others

Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Virat Kholi presented luxurious gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul for their wedding.
Starting off from father Suniel; he gifted his daughter an apartment in Mumbai worth INR 50 crore. Meanwhile, the Wanted actor Salman Khan gifted the newly-weds a brand new Audi car costing around INR 1.64 crore.
On the other hand, Shetty’s Border co-star Jackie Shroff gifted his daughter and son-in-law a watch from a famous Swiss luxury brand; Chopard worth INR 30 lakh.
The Ki and Ka actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also one of Athiya’s best friends, gifted her INR 1.5 crore Diamond bracelet.
Where Shetty’s industry fellows presented her with such luxurious gifts, KL Rahul’s cricketer friends also did not hesitate at all in gifting the lovely couple with costly items.
The former captain of team India Virat Kohli presented the couple with a swanky BMW worth INR 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike that costing around INR 80, 00, 000.
As per News18, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23. The couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai soon consisting around 3000 guests.
