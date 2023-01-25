Nora Fatehi reveals ‘biggest red flag’ in any relationship

Nora Fatehi, in her new interview has opened up about the biggest red flags she has seen in relationships. She also talked about the ‘pettiest’ thing one can do after a breakup.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl... (when asked if this happens with her) I don't know. I am saying generally."
In addition to it, she also revealed what is the pettiest thing one can do after breakup. She said, "I have not done anything petty yet. I was thinking of doing one. I think something petty is telling people the business, the person's private business. I think that is really petty," Nora said.
Prince George will make some ‘unlikely friends’ in the next five years
Aamir Khan´s "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Ranbir Kapoor´s "Brahmastra" also faced boycott calls recently.
Prince Harry spotted the ‘marked difference’ between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
'May be I Do' actress Emma Roberts is gearing to appear in Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ next year
Meghan Markle has been under the radar ever since Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry has been accused of using his feud with the British royal family to fuel business opportunities