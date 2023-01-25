Anchor DeMarco Morgan job at 'GMA3' remains temporary?

Contrary to the reports of DeMarco Morgan filling in the spot of T.J. Holmes rather permanently at Good Morning America.



The insiders confided to TMZ, that it just isn't the case, and he isn't currently being "tested" to take over the position.

While the same goes for Rhiannon Ally, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, who headlined the show in the absence of Robach and Holmes.

Meanwhile, ABC is still undecided whether to fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid reports GMA3 hosts are shown the door.

The studio's top brass's main priority is investigating whether the anchors' love affair violated company protocols.

The sources added that the studio would fill spots when the investigation concludes, and the pair's fate is decided.

Moreover, Holmes and Robach sprung up their lawyers, Eric George and Andrew Brettler, respectively, to respond to ABC legally.

The suspended anchors reportedly sharpened their legal case by bringing the race angle if the studio decided to swing an axe at them.

"Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?"