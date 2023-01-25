Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser releases in theatres with 'Pathaan'

'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will also mark as the Bollywood debut of Shehnaz Gill

The teaser for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets a release in theatres together with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

The fans shared the teaser on internet and also cheered up for the film. The video shared by the audience shows Salman walking in the desert where he meets actor Pooja Hedge. The teaser makes fans’ excited for another action-packed film after Pathaan.



Fans not only shared the teaser, but also wrote their reviews over Khan’s new venture.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Farhad Samji’s directorial film which is set to release in theatres on April 21. The film will also mark as the Bollywood debut of Shehnaz Gill.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan. He has just wrapped up the shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Moreover, he also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif, reports News18.