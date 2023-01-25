Mike Tyson sued, accused of sexually assaulting woman in 1990

Mike Tyson gets sued for sexually assaulting woman in 1990

Mike Tyson is facing sexual assault charges by an anonymous woman who alleges that she was assaulted by the former boxer at a dance club in NYC, reported People.

In a complaint filed by the woman in New York's Albany County Court on January 5, 2023, she noted, "I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers."

"My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car, and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine."



According to the document, the woman then got into Tyson's vehicle and was allegedly touched by the professional boxer.

Her statement further revealed "I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me"

As per the official affidavit, the accuser is seeking $5 million in damages that include "physical, psychological, and emotional injury."

The lawsuit was filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law last year.

Tyson is world famous in boxing as he was the undisputed winner in the world heavyweight championship from 1987 to 1990. He won his first fight at 20 that made him the youngest player to retain the title.

