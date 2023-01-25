Gisele Bündchen may attend Met Gala solo in 15 years following Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen may step on the Met Gala solo, now that she is focussed on her career following her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

A source close to the 42-year-old supermodel told People Magazine, that Bündchen is “starting over in good frame of mind” and she feels “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time.”

The source added, “She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids.”

The Brazilian model shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the NFL quarterback, 45.

The source further added, “Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet.”

The runway model has been a long-time attendee since 2003, but has been attending the affair with Brady by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed, per the outlet.

Within their Met Gala history, the now-exes were named two of the co-chairs of the 2017 ‘Art of the In-Between’ exhibit honouring the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

Since finalizing her split from the NFL player after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen is ready to dive back into work. She kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalising her divorce.

Moreover, she also made first red carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December dressed in gold.

A source told People earlier this month, that Gisele is “super charged about her career in the next few months. She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.”