Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham attend special screening of 'Pathaan': See pics

'Pathaan' star cast dresses up in casual clothes for the screening night

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham appeared at the special screening of Pathaan held last night.

The makers arranged a small screening event on January 24 that was attended by the entire star cast of the film. Gauri Khan was also present at the screening.

The trio of Pathaan was dressed up in their casual clothes and looked super fresh and excited for the grand release of the film.

Khan wore a black outfit along with his signature black necklace. Meanwhile John, who played Jim in the film, donned down black t-shirt and sweatpants with a black hoodie.





On the other hand, Padukone looked glamorous as always even though she was dressed in her casual brown sweatshirt and trousers. She let her hair open and opted for a minimal make-up for the night.





With Siddharth Anand's directorial film Pathaan, SRK will be making his comeback on the silver screen after a long hiatus with her most-loved on screen partner Deepika. The film is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, reports PinkVilla.

Pathaan released in theatres today January 25 leaving the audience stunned with its story, cinematography and acting.