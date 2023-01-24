Jamie Lee Curtis shares her emotional reaction to first Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her feelings on receiving her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once on Instagram, according to People.
Jamie shared pictures of her taken by a friend at the time when she found out the news about the nomination and shared her surprised reaction on Instagram.
In the caption, Jamie wrote, "THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE! One of my oldest besties [Debbie Oppenheimer] texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements. We held hands. I didn't even realize she took pictures."
She further wrote, "It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie is the highlight of my professional life."
This marks the first Academy Award nomination for Jamie Lee Curtis.
