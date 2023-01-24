Brooke Shields explains why she decides to share about being raped in her early 20s

Brooke Shields recently elaborated on why she publicly talked about being raped in her early 20s in new documentary, Pretty Baby.

In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooke shared, “It has taken me many years of therapy to even be able to talk about it.”

Brooke continued, “I definitely have worked very hard through it, and I’ve learned to process it. And I’ve come to a place, and we’ve come to a time in our society, where we can talk about these things much more openly. I had no idea I was going to say it.”

The Blue Lagoon actress revealed how being a parent compelled her to discuss her experience with sexual assault.

“I thought, I have arrived at this place, and I feel as a mother of two young girls that I hope that just by even hearing my incident that I can add myself to becoming an advocate,” stated the 57-year-old model.

She remarked, “Because this is something that does happen every day, and it should not be happening.”

Reflecting on her decision to share her trauma, Brooke felt that she had “arrived at a place where I could talk about it”.

“I wanted to share this story with other men and women who might possibly be struggling or trying to survive this, hoping that at least if I share the incident and the story then it helps others to work through whatever they need to work through,” pointed out Brooke.

In the end, she added, “I’m hoping to be that type of an advocate.”