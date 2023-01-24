ECP announces latest Sindh LG polls' results

Voters stand in a queue outside a polling station to cast their ballots during local government elections, in Karachi on January 15, 2023. — Online

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the latest party positions in Karachi's local government (LG) polls — held on January 15 — which show Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ahead, with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) right behind it.



The PPP bagged 91 seats and JI secured 85 seats, according to the results statistics by ECP seen by Geo News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) acquired 42, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seven, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) two, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) one, according to the latest results. One seat was also secured by the independent candidate.

The results also highlighted that ECP has formulated the results of chairmen and vice chairmen in 229 union councils.

However, the results of six union committees were withheld by the ECP, following which the commission decided to hold the hearing on the matter on January 25.

The results further mention that the elections were postponed for 11 seats due to the demise of the candidates.

District-wise breakdown

From the total 41 seats in the district central, JI secured 37 seats whereas PPP bagged four and PTI one.

In district east, from 42 seats, JI won 19, PPP 14, and PTI nine seats.

From the total of 30 seats in district Malir, PPP bagged 20 and PTI four seats. JI secured three, PML-N two, and an independent candidate bagged one seat.

Of the total seats 25 from district west, PPP and PTI both secured nine seats whereas JI won five and JUI-F two seats.

The total number of seats in district south was also 25 from which PPP secured 15 and PTI nine, whereas TLP was able to bag only one seat.

From district Korangi, JI won 21 and PTI eight seats, PPP three, and PML-N secured two from the total number of 34.

Of the total 31 seats of district Keamari, PPP was able to secure 26 seats, PML-N three and PTI two.