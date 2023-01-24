Simu Liu feels ‘unsafe, unsettled’ after mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: Read

Simu Liu recently reflected on the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California on social media.



On Monday, the Shangi-Chi star took to Instagram and expressed his sadness over the victims affected by this shooting.

“This is what it feels like to be Asian American today: SWAT teams and red lanterns, wrote Simu alongside a photo of two armed officers on a street decorated for Chinese New Year.

The actor continued, “It's what we all saw as we waited for details to unfurl surrounding the horrific shooting in Monterey Park.”

"A shooting in the wake of the Lunar New Year? In the pits of our stomachs, we felt fear of the very real possibility that this could have been a hate crime committed against our community. Was that so far-fetched?” stated the 33-year-old.

Simu pointed out, “Asian Americans continue to be attacked on the streets, so much so that many local police departments have set up dedicated hate crime units.”



“Seeing these images stirred up our worst fears and made us feel unsettled and unsafe. This is what it feels to be Asian in America today, during what should have been a joyous time,” mentioned Simu.

In the end, he added, “We are confused, sad, and heartbroken for the families of everyone affected by this senseless act. Please have compassion for us as we sort through it all.”

For the unversed, NBC News reported that a gunman opened fire during lunar year celebration over the weekend, which killed almost 11 people and nine were wounded.