Emilia Clarke hints at her possible return to Star Wars after 'Solo'

The Game of Thrones famed actress Emilia Clarke has addressed her possible return to Star Wars franchise after 5 years of Solo: A Star Wars Story.



Clarke who played Qi'ra in her first Star Wars movie 5 years ago commented on whether she would be interested to return to the franchise.

In a recent interview with IndieWire at Sundance Film Festival, Clarke dished on whether she would be open to returning to the role of Qi'ra in another Star Wars project.



The actor, who is gearing to make her MCU debut in Secret Invasion this spring, expresses that returning to the franchise is not something she's actively pursuing, but she wouldn't necessarily be against it either.

“I mean… no. That would be lovely, that would be very nice. I’m genuinely having a wicked time on Marvel, though, they’re absolutely brilliant.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in 2018 and garnered positive reviews from critics.

The character was iconically first portrayed by actor Harrison Ford in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, and he would go on to reprise his role for a number of sequels.

A prequel adventure film, however, follows actor Alden Ehrenreich who plays the role of Han, with Clarke's Qi'ra serving as Solo's former ally.