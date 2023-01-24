Gerard Pique girlfriend Clara Chia Marti having hard time after Shakira diss track

File Footage

Gerard Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti is reportedly going through a tough time her beau's ex Shakira brutally dissed her in her new song.



Journalists associated with a Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa, claimed that the 23-year-old PR student is facing public humiliation after the song was released.

“They sing it to her in the street and everyone recognizes her,” they said as per Marca Magazine, adding that Clara deals with these “uncomfortable” situations “with stoicism.”

For the unversed, the Colombian singer lashed out at Gerard and his new flame in her hotly dropped song in which she collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap.

Ridiculing the former Barcelona star and Clara, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”