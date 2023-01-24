Drew Barrymore pokes fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘naughty boy’ persona

Drew Barrymore poked some fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s bad boy reputation during the January 23rd, 2023, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Sam Smith was the guest for the episode and during their conversation. Smith revealed that the Don’t Look Up actor was their first-ever celebrity crush at the height of his Titanic fame, via E! News.

Barrymore remarked of the 48-year-old, “I love that he's still clubbing.... you know... goes on yachts... he goes to the ‘body shop’, I bet,” she said, referring to lyrics from Smith’s song Unholy.

After the English singer-songwriter joked DiCaprio is a “naughty boy,” Barrymore responded, “I know, and I love it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation when it comes to his dating life. Fans have often pointed out that the actor, 48, only dates models who are under 25 years of age.

In the past, Leo has been romantically linked to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal.

And just a month after news broke in August that he had ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, a source close to DiCaprio told E! News that the actor had been on a few dates with Gigi Hadid—though they're “not exclusive.”..

Most recently, the actor was spotted with Victoria Lamas—the 23-year-old daughter of Lorenzo Lamas—after they were seen leaving a Los Angeles social club in December. However, Lorenzo later clarified that the two are “not in a serious relationship.”